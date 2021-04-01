Telangana: DPROs told to prepare photo electoral rolls

State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi asked the DPROs to conduct the entire exercise by adopting the latest Assembly Constituency Electoral Rolls (ACERs) on January 15, 2021 with respect to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date indicating the ward division.

Hyderabad: The State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi on Wednesday directed the District Panchayat Raj Officers (DPROs) concerned to prepare and publish the photo electoral rolls on April 12 for Gram Panchayats having casual vacancies of sarpanches and ward members. The Gram Panchayats, which are part of Peddamupparam Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC-II) of Dhantalapally Mandal Praja Parishad in Mahabubabad district, should also be included in the exercise.

He asked the DPROs to conduct the entire exercise by adopting the latest Assembly Constituency Electoral Rolls (ACERs) on January 15, 2021 with respect to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date indicating the ward division. As stipulated under the Panchayat Raj Act 2018, after final publication of Gram Panchayat Photo Electoral Rolls on April 12, any inclusions, corrections and deletions, if any, ordered in the Assembly electoral rolls by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) up to the date of election notification, should be obtained by DPROs from the ERO concerned to carry out inclusions, deletions and corrections in wards concerned.

In case of casual vacancies of Gram Panchayats, the ward jurisdiction carved out during the Gram Panchayat elections in January 2019 and in case of MPTCs, the ward jurisdiction carved out during MPTC elections held in May 2019 should not be changed. Any inclusion or deletion of names in Gram Panchayat Electoral Rolls can be conducted in the ward concerned only, he said.