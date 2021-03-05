Telangana: Drunk duo attacks RTC driver, bus in Sangareddy

The drunkards’ damaged the Siddipet depot RTC bus, bound for Zaheerabad, when the driver of the bus honked while they were crossing the road at Suresh Wines in Sadasivpet on Thursday.

By | Published: 12:43 am

Sangareddy: Honking for a few seconds pushed an RTC driver into trouble on Thursday when a drunk duo, crossing the road at the same time, not only damaged the bus but also attempted to attack him in Sadasivpet town in Sangareddy district. Video clips of the incident went viral.

The drunkards’ damaged the Siddipet depot RTC bus, bound for Zaheerabad, when the driver of the bus honked while they were crossing the road at Suresh Wines in Sadasivpet on Thursday afternoon. They blocked the way and damaged both the windshields of the bus.

One of them pushed the conductor who got down to convince them, and tried to pull the driver off his seat. The locals then intervened and shooed them away. The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy road for a while. Though the police took the accused into custody, no case was registered against them until the late evening.

