Telangana e-Pass website opened for scholarship registration

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: The State government has launched a website to ensure transparency and accountability in the sanctioning and disbursement of post-matric scholarships offered to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class, Economically Backward Class, minorities and physically challenged students.

The website, http://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in, will require registration of colleges and students to enable and process data for sanction of fresh and renewal scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

In a press release, officials asked all regulatory authorities and college managements to ensure that all colleges and students who wish to register in the e-pass website upload their data from August 15 to October 15 for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for 2022-2023.