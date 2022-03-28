Telangana EAMCET 2022 notification out

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday issued notification for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022.

According to the notification, the online registration for the entrance test without a late fee will commence on April 6 and conclude on May 28. The registration fee is Rs.800 (Rs.400 for SC/ST & PH candidates) for E or AM stream. If candidates appear for both the streams, the fee is Rs.1,600 (Rs.800 for SC/ST PH candidates).

As announced earlier, the entrance test for AM stream is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 and engineering stream on July 18, 19 and 20. Both the tests will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. For more details, visit the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

