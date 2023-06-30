Telangana: Education Minister inaugurates renovated schools with AWS Support

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said the State government increased investments in several areas to take the State forward in all the fields, including giving a special attention to education.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy launched two government run schools – Zilla Parishad High School and Telangana State Model School at Nednur, Ranga Reddy district, that were renovated by the Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The AWS Think Big Space that enables students to cultivate an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) disciplines was also launched apart from a morning supplementary nutrition programme for the students of these schools.

“It is the Chief Minister’s determination to provide free education from KG to PG and thanks to him for taking steps for that. We believe it is the responsibility of the parents and the government to realize the dreams of the children,” the Minister added.