Telangana Elections 2023: Cops launch special drives to curb flow of cash, liquor and goods in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: With the Model of Code of Conduct coming into effect in Telangana with immediate effect following the Election Commission announcement of schedule to hold assembly elections, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police on Monday launched special drives to curb flow of cash, liquor and goods.

On the first day itself, huge unaccounted cash, gold and silver ornaments, including pressure cookers, were seized from different locations in the city.

During a vehicle checking exercise near Nizam College, Abids Road, police caught three persons in possession of 7 kgs of gold and 295 kgs silver. The valuables were seized and purchase bills were being verified.

At Puranapul, Begum Bazaar police seized Rs.15 lakh worth of unaccounted cash from one Shankar Yadav, which was concealed in a scooter.

In another incident, the Rachakonda SOT police along with Chaitanyapuri police caught Rs.30 lakh unaccounted cash from two persons.

During vehicle checking at Panchasheela ‘X’ road, the Chaderghat police caught a person Gopi Rao carrying Rs.9.3 lakh cash without valid documents.

Likewise, at Autonagar in Vanasthalipuram, the police seized Rs.6.7 lakh unaccounted cash together from two persons in separate incidents being carried in cars.

At Gopanpalli in Gachibowli, police caught two persons Ramulu Naik and Narasimha, who were in possession of pressure cookers that were apparently meant for distribution among voters. Officials found stickers of Serilingampally Congress party leader Raghunath Yadav on the cookers.

Similarly, police seized unaccounted cash of Rs.18.5 lakh from two persons at Shadnagar toll plaza.

In another instance, police seized a total of Rs.17 lakh in separate incidents which were being carried in scooters at Aghapura in Habeebnagar during vehicle checking.

During vehicle checking at Shaikpet, the Filmnagar police seized Rs.30 lakh unaccounted cash from a car.

Officials said investigations have been launched in all the incidents and bills were being verified. The seized material will be handed over to the I-T Department officials for further action.

