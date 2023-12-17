Telangana: Eleven senior IAS officers transferred

On Sunday, the State government executed a significant restructuring of its top bureaucratic officials, reassigning 11 IAS officers to new positions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:10 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle of top bureaucrats, the State government on Sunday transferred 11 IAS officers and gave them new postings. Those given new assignments as part of the reshuffle included Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Principal Secretaries B Venkatesham and A Vani Prasad.

Arvind Kumar, a senior IAS officer of the 1991 batch, who was holding the post of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA (Full Additional Charge), Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (FAC) has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management). He will be relieving Rahul Boijja from the additional Charge of the Disaster Management Department.

B Venkatesham, Principal Secretary and Commissioner (BC Welfare) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Education). He will be relieving Vakati Karuna from the FAC of the Department. A Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary, Transport Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Environment, Forests, Science and technology. She will be relieving Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari from FAC of the department. She has been placed in the full additional charge of EPTRI as its Director General.

M Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMWSSB has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in place of Arvind Kumar. He has also been given FAC of the post of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration.

K S Sreenivas Raju, Secretary to Government, Roads & Buildings Department has been posted as Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings Department. He will be relieving Vani Prasad from the Transport Department.

Rahul Bojja, Secretary to Chief Minister has been transferred and posted as Secretary, GAD. He will be relieving V Sheshadri from additional charge of the department. He will continue to hold FAC of the posts of Secretary to Government, SC Development and Commissioner, SC Development.

Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Health and Medical and Family Welfare Department. Dr T K Sreedevi, Secretary, Finance has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes.

On transfer, Vakati Karuna has been posted as Secretary to Government and Commissioner, Woman, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department. She will be relieving Shruti Ojha from FAC of the post.

RV Karnan, Collector and District Magistrate, Nalgonda has been transferred and posted as Director, Health and Family Welfare.