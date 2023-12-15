Amrapali Kata takes charge as HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government has given her the opportunity to execute additional projects and development programs, according to a press statement released by HMDA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: The 2010 batch IAS officer Amrapali Kata on Friday took charge as the Joint Metropolitan Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in the presence of senior officials. She will also hold the additional post of the Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government has given her the opportunity to execute additional projects and development programs, according to a press statement released by HMDA.

Secretary Chandraiah, Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, Urban Forest Director Dr. B. Prabhakar, Estate Officer Kishan Rao, Planning Directors Vidyadhar and Srinivas, Legal Specialist Yashasvi Singh, and others congratulated her.