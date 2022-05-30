Telangana emerge runners-up at South-zone Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Telangana wheelchair basketball team receiving the runners-up trophy.

Hyderabad: Telangana wheelchair basketball team emerged runners-up in the inaugural edition of South-zone Wheelchair Basketball Tournament held at the PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Telangana lost to Tamil Nadu 36-45 in the final. Ramavath Koteshwar of Telangana was adjudged as the most valuable player of the tournament for scoring 99 points in the tournament.

Results: Final: Telangana lost to Tamil Nadu 36-45.

