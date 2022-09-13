Telangana: Engineering student dies of Scorpion bite

Donthula Malathi Malathi wanted to help her family members in harvesting the vegetables from their farm and went to the farm along with her family members on Sunday.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Future appeared to be promising for Donthula Malathi. The B.Tech third year student already got a campus placement. For the middle class family getting a job immediately after completing studies is a big thing and the entire family was looking forward to her joining new job. But fate willed otherwise.

Malathi, who went home in Ragudu village near Sircilla town due to holidays associated with Ganesh Nimajjan, died of a scorpion bite on Tuesday. Malathi wanted to help her family members in harvesting the vegetables from their farm and went to the farm along with her family members on Sunday. As is the practise to wear a shirt while working in fields, Malathi too wore a shirt before leaving for the farm.

Unknown to her, there was a scorpion clinging to the shirt and it stung her. As Malathi raised a hue and cry, her family members rushed her to Sircilla town, which is about four kilometres away from the village. Doctors at the Government hospital who examined her advised the parents to rush her to Karimnagar for better treatment as the scorpion poison had spread all over her body. She was admitted in a hospital in Karimnagar where she breathed her last on Tuesday morning.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as news spread about her death. Malathi hails from a lower middle class family and was a role model for all the girls in the village, after she got a seat in a private engineering college in Hyderabad.