Telangana: ENT surgeon supplying drugs to addict in Hyderabad nabbed

During the subsequent investigations, officials found that it was Dr. G. Madanmohan who was supplying the drugs using courier services to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 08:03 PM

Hyderabad: An ENT surgeon who runs a hospital in Jagtial town was arrested on charges of supplying narcotic and psychotropic drugs to an alleged addict using courier services, a press release from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) said here on Saturday.

Officials of different wings involved in combating drug menace raided a place in Sainkpuri and seized huge stocks of drugs stored in a house.

The DCA in association with local police units, TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) raided different places in Hyderabad and Jagitial to expose what was being described as most clandestinely run drug racket involving Dr Madanmohan, the ENT surgeon who operated Mamatha ENT Hospital in Jagitial. The official teams initially raided a residential building in Sri Saibaba Officers Colony in Sainikpuri where they found huge stocks of narcotic drugs, which included different brands of Morphine injections and tablets in addition to psychotropic drugs in the form of injections and tablets. from the house of an alleged drug addict, whose name was withheld.

During the subsequent investigations, officials found that it was Dr. G. Madanmohan who was supplying the drugs using courier services to Hyderabad. The building watchman used to collect the parcels and delivers it to the alleged drug addict. The hospital run by the ENT surgeon had an attached pharmacy with title ‘Maanvitha Pharmacy’ which was being managed by one Raju. The pharmacy held an NDPS License issued by the DCA for purchase of NDPS Drugs to be used by the surgeon during surgeries.

Dr. Madanmohan, it was alleged, was diverting these drugs from the hospital operation theatre and was sending them to Hyderabad to be given to the drug addict in Sainikpuri. Authorities subsequently raided the hospital pharmacy and found many discrepancies in the stock registers. The DCA press release said Dr Madanmohan had confessed to supplying the drugs for the past two years. He was later arrested by the Kushaiguda police after an FIR was registered. The drug license issued to the hospital pharmacy was being cancelled, the press release added.