Telangana: Fire accident in Pashamylaram factory

Following a call from the workers, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire after a couple of hours of effort.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 09:10 PM

Sangareddy: A massive fire broke out in Enviro Waste Management Company at the Pashamylaram industrial area in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

The officials expected that a short circuit caused the fire accident.

No casualties were reported.

The loss of property is yet to be estimated.