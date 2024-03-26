Telangana: Fire accident in Pashamylaram factory

Following a call from the workers, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire after a couple of hours of effort.
Sangareddy: A massive fire broke out in Enviro Waste Management Company at the Pashamylaram industrial area in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday.
The officials expected that a short circuit caused the fire accident.
No casualties were reported.
The loss of property is yet to be estimated.