Telangana: Fire drill conducted at DGP office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: A mock fire drill was conducted at the Telangana Director General of Police office on Wednesday. The police personnel were sensitized on fire fighting techniques practised during outbreak of fire.

The fire officials demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers and other basic fire fighting techniques to prevent spread of fire. The police personnel were asked to periodically check the functioning of fire safety alarms and condition of fire fighting equipment.

In this program, State Disaster and Fire Prevention Department Additional Director G.V. Narayana Rao, DFO Srinivasa Reddy participated.