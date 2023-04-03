Telangana: Fishermen clash in Challur, cops use mild force

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Challur when fishermen from Challur and Eppalapalli clashed with each other over fishing on Monday.

The trouble began when fishermen from Challur allegedly prevented a fish-laden vehicle being transported by Eppalapally fishermen. Both the groups clashed with each other. Police rushed to the spot and used mild force to pacify the clashing groups. Around six fishermen were injured in the lathi-charge.

There has been a dispute between Challur and Eppalapally fishermen over fishing in the village tank. Eppalapalli was part of Challur till recently and fishermen from both villages used to fish in the village tank. Recently, Eppalapalli was converted into a separate gram panchayat and community people from the village formed a separate fisheries society.

Differences cropped up and for the last two months, fishermen in Challur have not been not allowing those from Eppalapally to fish in the tank. When the dispute reached the Veenavanka police, SI Shekhar Reddy asked both the sides to stay away from fishing temporarily.

However, fishermen from Eppalapalli allegedly went for fishing in the tank on Sunday night. Knowing about the this, fishermen in Challur approached the SI on Monday morning. After consulting with Fisheries department officials, the SI made it clear that fishermen from Eppalapalli had the right to fish in the tank since their fisheries society was recognised.

Disappointed over the police response, fishermen from Challur prevented the fish-laden of the Eppalapally fishermen, following which the clash took place.