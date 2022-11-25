Telangana: Five RGUKT students suspended for misconduct, ragging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Nirmal: Five second year students of the Pre-University Course (PUC) were suspended from classes for a fortnight and were barred from appearing for an examination on charges of getting involved in a clash and ragging their juniors at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar. An order to this effect was issued by the institution’s director Prof Satheesh Kumar on Friday.

In a statement, university authorities said a committee formed to probe into the clash filed a report stating the students violated the code of conduct and quarreled with one other a few days ago. The students reportedly threatened their juniors for bringing their acts to the notice of the officials concerned. They damaged furniture and lamps on the campus.

The students were already booked on charges of ragging their juniors on the campus on November 17. They allegedly assaulted the juniors and threatened to kill them for failing to respect seniors. A case was registered against them under Section 323 (Injuries), and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Telangana Prohibition Ragging Act.