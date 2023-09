Telangana Football Association announces sub-junior boys team for nationals

Telangana Football Association has announced the sub-junior boys football team that will participate in the upcoming national championship in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Telangana Football Association has announced the sub-junior boys football team that will participate in the upcoming national championship in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Telangana Football Association has announced the sub-junior boys football team that will participate in the upcoming national championship in Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh starting September 26.

Squad: Syed Ishaq, Raj Rahul, Advaith Reddy, Mogulla Karthik Reddy, Bollepalli Lalith, Vihaan Manish, Tadaka Dhairya, Nagula Sai Varshith, Malluvalasa Rahul, Chinthalacheruvu Teju, Divesh Rakesh, Naman Dipankar, Tapppa Sadhwick Raj, Syed Mujibuddin Hamza, Mirza Ammaar Ali Baig, Roosi Bruvan Sai, Nishu, Mohammed Yaser, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Khatiwala Ryan Shaw, Abood Bin Omer Sadi, V Ashwin Rao, Noorul Zafar (Head Coach), G P Venu Gopal (Assistant Coach), Mohammed Azeem (Manager).