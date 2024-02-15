Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
Home | News | Telangana Foundation Laid For Komuravelly Railway Station

Telangana: Foundation laid for Komuravelly railway station

Previous Congress-led UPA government had sanctioned just Rs 250 crore for Telangana in the Railway budget, which the BJP increased to Rs 6,000 crore this year, said Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 15 February 2024, 09:30 PM
Telangana: Foundation laid for Komuravelly railway station

Siddipet: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation for the construction of the Komuravelly Railway Station on Friday.

Addressing the gathering after the Bhumi Puja, Kishan Reddy said the previous Congress-led UPA government had sanctioned just Rs 250 crore for Telangana in the Railway budget, which the BJP increased to Rs 6,000 crore this year. The Centre had also provided Railway connectivity to Medak and Siddipet. Accusing the BRS government of delaying the land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road despite centre granting Rs 26,000 crore, he said the works of the RRR would start soon after the new government completes the land acquisition.

Related News

Latest News