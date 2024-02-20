| Telangana Four Bangladeshis Sent To Jail For Illegal Entry And Stay In India

Telangana: Four Bangladeshis sent to jail for illegal entry and stay in India

The three-town police arrested and sent four Bangladeshis to jail for illegally entering and staying in India by creating fake documents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: The three-town police arrested and sent four Bangladeshis to jail for illegally entering and staying in India by creating fake documents.

Three-town Inspector of Police Murali in a statement here on Tuesday informed that SI Vijaya arrested four persons who were found suspicious at a construction site in Safai Basthi in the town on Monday and questioned them.

Also Read Major fire engulfs makeshift tents in Karimnagar

They confessed to police that they came from Bangladesh illegally and created fake documents to live here without anyone suspecting them. The accused were identified as Mohammad Azad alias Sheikh Azad, Mohammad Robin Miya, Mohammad Alamin Hossain and Mohammed Mohin who belong to different parts of Jhenaidah district in southwestern Bangladesh.

Murali revealed that fake identity documents, bank pass books, ATM cards and mobile phones were seized from the arrested accused and a case was registered against them under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and Section 14A(b) of Foreigners Act-1946 (Entering into or staying in any area in India without the valid documents).

The CI appealed to the public to inform the police if they found anyone suspicious in their vicinity. It might be recalled that Khammam police in the first week of February arrested and sent to jail four Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, who entered India 19 years ago and lived in Khammam city.