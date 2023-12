| Telangana Four Mlas Appointed As Govt Whips

The Telangana government has appointed four MLAs as government whips on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: The government has appointed four MLAs as government whips on Friday. Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, Alair MLA B Ailaiah and Dornakal MLA Ramachandru Nayak have been appointed as whips.

The chief whip is yet to be announced.

