Two MLAs from erstwhile Karimnagar appointed as Govt. whips

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Karimnagar: Two MLAs from the erstwhile Karimnagar district have been appointed as government whips. The State government issued orders appointing Adi Srinivas and Adluri Laxman Kumar as whips on Friday.

While Srinivas is representing Vemulawada Assembly constituency, Laxman Kumar got elected as MLA from Dharmapuri segment. Both are first time legislators.

On the other hand, two MLAs, Duddilla Sridhar Babu (Manthani) and Ponnam Prabhakar (Husnabad) have already got berths in the State Cabinet.