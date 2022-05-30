Telangana girls lift throwball championship

Hyderabad: Telangana girls throwball team defeated Delhi 15-09, 15-08 in the final of the 27th Sub-Junior Throwball National Championship held at the DAV Public School, Safilguda, Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile the boys section, State team settled for the bronze defeating Odisha 15-09, 15-12. Delhi downed Karnataka 15-12, 15-09 in the summit clash to emerge champions in the boys category.

Results: Final: Girls: Telangana bt Delhi by 15-09, 15-08; Boys: Delhi bt Karnataka 15-12, 15-09.

