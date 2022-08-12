Telangana gives top priority to women, introduces number of schemes: Gangula

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that state government was giving top priority to women and in the entire country, Telangana was the only state which has introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of women.

Minister participated in Rakhi celebrations held at Telangana chowk here on Friday, where women corporators tied Rakhi to the cut out of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the Chief Minister was giving top priority to women in all schemes introduced in the state. Besides financial assistance for the marriage of poor women under Kalyanalaxami scheme, aasara, widow and single women pensions have been provided to women.

Since the Chief Minister was providing a number of schemes to ladies, women were tying rakhi to Chandrashekhar Rao considering the latter as their brother, he opined and wished women with rakhi festival greetings. Earlier, the Minister distributed national flags and planted saplings in Sriharinagar as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, and women corporators were present.