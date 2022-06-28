Telangana: GJCs students excel in inter results

Hyderabad: Students of the Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) across the State have come out with flying colours with several of them securing more than 900 marks in the intermediate second-year exams results.

Jella Aman of Government Junior College, Sirpurkagaj Nagar, has scored 990 out of 1,000 marks in the second-year MPC stream exams, while Meenkashi of Government Junior College, New Malakpet, got 986 in the same stream. Similarly, B Anusha from Government Junior College, Marredpally, Hyderabad, scored 947 marks in the second-year BPC stream exams. Several first year students from different streams have also scored more than 90 per cent in exams.

With several students excelling in the exams, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education will soon organize a felicitation ceremony wherein the meritorious students are likely to be awarded a cash prize and memento.

The Commissionerate has also extended free coaching for entrance examinations-Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) free of cost to all students studying in the government junior colleges.