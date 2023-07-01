Telangana: Gouravelli Reservoir all set to bring better days for Husnabad

Located at Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet, the project now boasts an impressive storage capacity of 8.23 TMCft

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 08:19 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Water is being released into Gouravelly Reservoir at Gudatipally in Akkannapet Mandal of Siddipet district

Siddipet: The long-awaited dream of the people of Husnabad to irrigate their fields with Godavari water is finally becoming a reality, thanks to the State government’s commitment to revive the Gouravelli reservoir through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Located at Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet, the project now boasts an impressive storage capacity of 8.23 TMCft.

Initially proposed with a storage capacity of 1.41 TMCft by the previous Congress government in 2008-09, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after the formation of Telangana, visited the site in 2015 and pledged to increase the capacity to 8.23 TMCft. This project will provide irrigation water to 1.20 lakh acres in the Husnabad and Station Ghanpur constituencies.

On Thursday, during the trial run of the lift pumps, Husnabad MLA Vodiethala Sathish Kumar said the project would revolutionize the lives of farmers.

The water for Gouravelli will be sourced from Mid Manair, passing through the Thotapally Reservoir before traveling another 8 km through a link canal to Narlapur.

The Irrigation department has excavated a 12 km-long tunnel from Narlapur to Regonda, where a pump house has been constructed to lift the water into the reservoir.

Three lift pumps, each with a capacity of 132 MW have been installed by the Irrigation department. These pumps will lift the water 126 metres from the Regonda pump house and release it into Gouravelli.

The project is situated at an elevation of 420 metres above sea level. As part of the trial run, the Irrigation department is currently pumping 700 cusecs of water per day for a period of 15 days, aiming to impound 1 TMCft of water in the project.

The people of the constituency are overjoyed as they are receiving irrigation water for the first time in history. The project encompasses 90,000 acres under the main right canal and 16,000 acres under the main left canal.

An additional 14,000 acres of land will benefit from the left and right canals of the Gandipally Canal, resulting in a combined irrigated area of 1.20 lakh acres. The project will also address the area’s drinking water requirements.