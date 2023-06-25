Telangana: Agriculture operations pick up pace in erstwhile Medak

With continuous rains for over four days across the erstwhile Medak district, farmers have started sowing operations

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Women farmers are sowing cotton seeds near Markook in the Siddipet district.

Sangareddy: With continuous rains for over four days across the erstwhile Medak district, farmers have started sowing operations.

In many areas, farmers were seen busy sowing cotton. The already sown cotton seeds were also seen sprouting at different parts of the district. Since the arrival of the southwest monsoon was delayed by 20 days in Telangana this year, the farmers were waiting for the rains to start sowing.

In some pockets of the district, where rains were received in the first fortnight of June, farmers had already sown cotton seeds. These seeds have started sprouting with the rains during the last four days.

District Agriculture Officer Siddipet K Shiva Prasad said the farmers had sown cotton on 5,000 acres and Maize on just 850 acres until four days ago. The sowing operations have picked up pace during the last four days, he said.

Sangareddy district had received more than sufficient rainfall during the last week, which in turn has sparked frenzied agricultural activity. The farmers were also seen going in for paddy transplantation across the district besides preparing their fields for the transplantation. Agriculture officials are hoping that the entire sowing activity of semi-arid crops would be completed by the end of this month.

While Siddipet and Medak districts received 39 and 40 percent deficient rainfall during June, Sangareddy district witnessed nearly normal rainfall during the first 24 days of June.

