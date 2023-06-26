Siddipet: Antique granite bead found in Nanganuru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Granite made bead found at Nanganuru in Siddipet District by archaeology enthusiast Kolipaka Srinivas.

Siddipet: A young archaeology enthusiast found a rare bead made of granite stone in Nanganuru mandal headquarters on Sunday. Claiming that this was the first bead made with granite found in Telangana, Kolipaka Srinivas, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, said he found the rare bead during an exploration.

Earlier, historians have found the beads, which were made up of terracotta, semi-precious stones and bones, he said, adding that he was exploring Pati, an archaeological site at Nanganuru. The Archaeology department had carried out an excavation here in 2016 when they had found various pieces of evidence. Convenor of KTCB Sriramoju Haragopal said the bead belonged to the early historic period.