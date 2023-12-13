Praja Bhavan allotted as official residence of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Chief Secretary Santi Kumari issued orders to allocate Praja Bhavan as the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:42 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been allotted the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, earlier called Pragathi Bhavan, as his official residential accommodation. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly preferred to continue to stay in the residence where he was staying. Consequently, the Praja Bhavan was allotted to the Deputy Chief Minister. Praja Bhavan earlier housed the camp office of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.