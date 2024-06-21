Telangana government employees demand payment of pending four DA instalments

Employee associations from different departments have already submitted representations appealing for a pay hike of 45-50%

21 June 2024

Representational photo

Hyderabad: With the State Cabinet likely to meet at 4 pm on Friday to discuss different agendas, government employees are demanding that the Telangana government pay the four DAs that have been due for long.

The State government had already constituted a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to submit their recommendations on salary hike for government employees. Already, employee associations from different departments submitted their representations appealing for a salary increase ranging from 45 to 50 percent.

Accordingly, the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Employees Association is demanding that the government clear the four DAs payable to the employees. “We have been appealing to the government for long.

Already, a formal representation was submitted to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari in this regard but there has been no development,” said association vice president N Narsing Rao.

In another fortnight, the government would have to pay a fifth DA as well. Employees find it difficult to manage their monthly expenditure and the government should follow our requests, he added.