Transco increases DA rates for employees, pensioners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 07:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TG Transco) has revised the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) to all its employees and artisans and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners and family pensioners from 8.776 percent to 11.780 percent.

According to a order issued by Tranco Chairman and Managing director S A M Rizvi on Saturday, as against the DA rates of 8.776 percent from July 1, 2023, the Transco has now revised the rates to 11.780 percent and the same revised rates would be applicable for pensioners and family pensioners too.

The revised rate would come into effect from January 1, 2024 for employees, artisans, pensioners and family pensioners.

The DA arrears as per increased rates would be paid in cash along with salary for the month of June 2024 payable in July 2024 to all the employees and artisans.

Similarly, the DR arrears as per increased rates would be paid in cash along with pension for the month of June 2024 payable in July 2024 to all pensioners. eom