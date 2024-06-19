Probe launched into major provident fund in Jagtial Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

Jagtial: Arrears to the tune of Rs.60 lakh have allegedly disappeared from the general provident fund (GPF) accounts of employees working in the district Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Employees working in the accounts section reportedly misused the amount.

Knowing about the incident, District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr Sudakshina Devi lodged a complaint with the Commissioner, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad besides suspending a record assistant.

Based on the complaint, auditors from the State office have started an inquiry to find out the accused behind the scam and how much amount was misused. Department sources said instead of depositing dearness allowance (DA) arrears, contributory pension scheme (CPS) arrears and other deductions in the accounts of employees, a few staffers working with the accounts department diverted the amounts.

As the amounts were not deposited in their accounts, a few employees lodged complaints with the hospital superintendent. The fraud came to light when the superintendent enquired with the employees working in the accounts section. CPS amounts of retired employees in Korutla, Raikal, Metpalli, Dharmapuri units were also misused.

Though the scam was carried out over the last two years, officials were not aware of it. It is said that the staffers also modified a cheque of Rs.8,000 issued by DCHS as Rs.8 lakh and withdrew the amount.

Besides transferring the amount to their accounts and relatives’ accounts, some amount was also transferred to the account of the hospital superintendent, which was blocked some time ago, by reviving it.

On the other hand, vouchers of three cheques were misplaced. In this regard, the DCHS issued a show cause notice to a record assistant, who was looking after bank transactions, and placed him under suspension.

On the other hand, the Commissioner has constituted a committee led by Dr Srinivas Prasad to conduct an enquiry. Besides Srinivas Prasad, two auditors from the State office also launched the enquiry on Wednesday.