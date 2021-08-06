Telangana: Government employees local cadre system finalised

The departments are also requested to fix the cadre strength of the respective local cadres as per the sanction of posts accorded by the Finance Department

Hyderabad: The State government has instructed the six key departments to strictly follow the scheme as approved and the provisions of the Telangana Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2018. The departments are also requested to fix the cadre strength of the respective local cadres as per the sanction of posts accorded by the Finance Department and take necessary action to amend the service rules, wherever necessary, in the light of the organization of local cadres approved in the order dated August 4, 2021.

The department heads which received instructions are as follows: Director General of Police, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Commissioner and Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Commissioner and Inspector General of Registrations and Stamps, Director of Information and Public Relations, and Industries Commissioner.

The scheme for organization of local cadres in Information Technology and Communications Organization in the police department in accordance with the provisions under para 3 of the Presidential Order, 2018 has been carefully considered and approved by the government. The scheme as approved by the government is appended to this order.

The scheme for organization of local cadres in the remaining five departments in accordance with the provisions of para 3 of Telangana Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) order-2018 has also been carefully considered and approved by the government.

The unit of appointment for the posts organized as district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres, including the posts that may be sanctioned in future, should be the district, zone and multi-zone, respectively. The appointing authority in respect of each of these units should be as specified in the relevant service rules.

The extent of preference in favour of local candidates in the matter of direct recruitment should be as laid down in the Telangana Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2018.

