Telangana government rolls out new property tax scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: In relief to those struggling with property tax arrears, the State government has come up with a One-Time Scheme (OTS) to clear the same and waived 90 per cent interest. The waiver is till the 2021-22 fiscal.

According to the GO Rt No.485 issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, the government, having examined the proposal made by the GHMC Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, has ordered a waiver of 90 per cent accumulated arrear interest on property tax. But, the taxpayer would have to clear the principal amount of the tax dues till 2021-22, along with 10 per cent accumulated interest, at one go.

The OTS is applicable in all urban local bodies of the State, including the GHMC, and is to be taken up on campaign mode with the scheme set to close on October 31. For those who have paid their entire property tax dues, including interest/penalties, up to March 2022 during the current fiscal, a total of 90 per cent of such interest/penalties would be adjusted against future payments.

The GHMC Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration have pointed out that Rs 1,999.24 crore was pending towards property tax arrears in all ULBs, including the GHMC. Its arrear interest amount stood at Rs 1,626.83 crore.

The order also directs officials to put in place a mechanism for the daily monitoring and implementation of the scheme in a transparent manner.

The MA&UD Department has instructed the GHMC Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to publicise the scheme and ensure a maximum number of people avail of it. They have been asked to approach property owners who need to pay pending arrears, send text messages, contact them over the phone and advertise the scheme in print and electronic media.