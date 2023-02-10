In a first, Telangana govt to provide snacks to class X students in govt schools

A total of 1,89,791 students studying Class X in 4,785 government, ZP and Model Schools will benefit from this initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: For the first time, the State government will be providing healthy and hot snacks to the Class X students attending special classes in the evening hours in the government, Zilla Parishad and Model Schools for a period of 34 working days starting February 15.

The School Education department has fixed Rs 15 per day as unit cost per student and the necessary budget has also been released to all the District Educational Officers. The officers have been directed to provide healthy snacks through the mid-day meal agencies. A total of 1,89,791 students studying Class X in 4,785 government, ZP and Model Schools will benefit from this initiative.

“The schools have been instructed to hold special classes for the Class X students to prepare them for the SSC Public Exams and get a good pass percentage. In this context, the government has decided to provide snacks to students who are attending special classes in the evening hours,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a schedule for the Summative Assessment (SA)-II for classes I to IX which will be conducted from April 12 to 20. Earlier, they were to be conducted from April 10. In view of the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held from April 3 to 13, the SA-II exams have been proposed from April 12.

After conducting exams, the department instructed schools to complete the evaluation of answer scripts and declare the results on April 21. The schools have been asked to hold a meeting with parents to discuss the progress of students on April 24. All the DEOs in the State have been directed to take necessary action on the conduct of the SA-II.