Telangana: Government whip Balka Suman lays foundation for bus depot in Chennur

Different development works worth Rs 168 crore is being taken up in Chennur town, said Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Government whip Balka Suman lays foundation stone to a bus depot in Chennur on Sunday

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman said the long pending dream of people belonging to Chennur was realized with work on a bus depot getting underway. He laid the foundation stone for a bus depot, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore, in Chennur on Sunday.

Successive governments had ignored the need for a bus depot in Chennur town even as people staged several protests demanding the facility. On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had readily granted the depot for Chennur town, he said, adding that different development works worth Rs 168 crore were being taken up in Chennur town. Work on the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme, costing Rs.1,658 crore and an oil palm processing unit would begin soon.

Also Read Empowering women across India: Rural women from Telangana transform lives and earn millions