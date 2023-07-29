Empowering women across India: Rural women from Telangana transform lives and earn millions

The CRPs of Orugallu Mahila Samakhya have collectively earned Rs 23.92 crore until 2021 through their training activities in various states, including Punjab

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Sr CRPs at a programme in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Warangal: Hailing from remote villages, these individuals hold no degrees in either management or communication. Despite their poor backgrounds, they are now training thousands of women across various regions in the country. Some have visited as many as 20 states, including union Territories in India, while others have covered at least 15 states. These endeavours are proving to be lucrative, as each of them receives a daily payment of Rs 2,000. All of them are members of the Orugallu Mahila Samakhya (OMS), a district-level federation of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Recently, a 50 senior community resource persons team from OMS, consisting of 40 females and 10 males, travelled to Ladakh to train local women in forming and managing self-help groups (SHGs). After providing a 60-day training session, 20 of them have returned, receiving felicitation from Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday.

One of the senior CRPs, Ponnaveni Rajitha from Mancherail, who shared her experience with ‘Telangana Today’, said that she had visited 17 states and union Territories so far and earned an impressive Rs 40 lakh as a trainer. The training period is sponsored by the Central government in association with the local governments, paying them Rs 2,000 per day during their engagements. MD Jameela from Erabelli village in Velair Mandal, Hanamkonda district, recounted how her journey with SHGs elevated her status and brought recognition, especially in northern parts of India. She had initially started her career as a bookkeeper at a local SHG.

Another success story is Uppunuthala Shobarani from Geesugonda village, Warangal, who attended a G-20 conference in Chennai this year. She was even presented with a gift by the second chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, during the event. Shobarani, having visited 21 states, including union Territories, expressed how the training by SERP-DRDA officials changed her life and made her a celebrity.

Gujjuri Renuka from Waddicherla, Lingala Ghanpur Mandal, Jangaon district, was applauded by the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Giriraj Singh, for delivering an eloquent speech during a meeting. Renuka has already trained women in 15 states and three union Territories.

Praising the efforts of OMS, and the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Minister Rao emphasised that Telangana has become a role model for women’s empowerment in India. “For the past 18 years, the women of Orugallu Maha Samakya have been tirelessly working to support women in rural areas by providing training and financial assistance to help them start their businesses. Their work has been an inspiration to other women’s organizations in the country,” he said.

The CRPs of OMS have collectively earned Rs 23.92 crore until 2021 through their training activities in various states, including Punjab. According to T Ravindar Rao, the SERP Project Manager and OSD to Minister Dayakar Rao, OMS has a workforce consisting of 186 CRPs, 112 senior CRPs, 30 state-level community trainers, 27 professional resource persons, and 105 electronic master trainers.