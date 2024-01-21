Telangana Governor invited for India-England Test match in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao has invited Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to witness the India-England first Test match to be held at Uppal Stadium from January 25.

Jaganmohan Rao met her at Raj Bhavan on Sunday and introduced the new executive members of HCA to Tamilisai. The HCA chief also explained her about the free entry for government school students, families of Army, Navy and Air Force employees to the match and other arrangements.

The governor insisted on providing good arrangements for cricket players and spectators to ensure the success of the Test match.