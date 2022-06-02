Telangana: Govt departments organise celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, various government departments, social groups, and citizens organised a series of events in the city on Thursday.

D Prabhakar Rao, CMD, TSGenco and TSTransco hoisted the national flag at Vidyut Soudha and said that in an effort to make the State self-sufficient in power, the contracted capacity had been increased from 7,778 MW as on June 2, 2014, to 17234 MW as on June 2, 2022.

Projects of 9,222 MW capacities were under various stages of development. For the first time in history, 24-hour power was being supplied to 26.6 lakh agriculture pump sets from January 1, 2018, onwards in Telangana, he said.

At Parishrama Bhavan, Amaravadi Laxmi Narayana, Chairman, Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation hoisted the national flag while Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Forest Development Corporation (FDC) hoisted the national flag at Botanical Garden, Kondapur.

At the GHMC office, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi who participated in the programme along with Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, detailed the various projects taken up by the civic body.

The police tri-commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda — celebrated the day in their respective zones on Thursday.

At the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) M Ramesh unfurled the national flag, which was attended by the office staff. Cyberabad Women Safety Wing and Admin DCP C Anasuya unfurled the national flag at the Police Commissioner’s office at Gachibowli and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy unfurled the flag and took part in the celebrations held at Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.