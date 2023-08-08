Former sarpanch cracks SI recruitment test in Sangareddy

At a very young age, the man Allapure Bheem Rao, had got the chance to work as the sarpanch of his village for five years and later he was selected as a panchayat secretary in 2021

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 10:13 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Former Sarpanch of Kasargutty in Sangareddy district Allapure Bhim Rao cracked SI examination.

Sangareddy: In a rare accomplishment, a man living in the remote Kasargutty village, just one kilometre from the Karnataka border, has cracked the police recruitment examination. At a very young age, the man Allapure Bheem Rao, had got the chance to work as the sarpanch of his village for five years and later he was selected as a panchayat secretary in 2021.

Since he had dreamt of joining the police force since childhood, Bheem Rao underwent coaching in 2018 after his stint as sarpanch. However, he had missed out that year, but did not give up. Continuing his preparation, Rao, now 31, cracked the panchayat secretary examination and joined the service in 2021. When the State government issued a notification for recruiting SIs and constables last year, Rao took a five month break from his job and prepared for the examination staying at home.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rao said he was pursuing BTech in a private college in 2013 when his father got a chance to contest as the sarpanch. However, since his father had three children making him ineligible to contest, Rao said his father suggested him to contest the election. After winning the election, he won laurels from the people with his performance. The young man said it was a rare opportunity to get a chance to hold different positions at a very young age.

“I am very happy that I have a much bigger role to play now and I have the chance to get many promotions in my career,” he said. His parents Ashok Rao and Lalitha Bhai were running a fertiliser shop in the village apart from cultivating various crops on their 10 acres.

Also Read KTR wants homes for all in Sircilla