Telangana govt gives paramount importance for welfare of tribals: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy is being welcomed to Girijanotsav conducted as part of ongoing decennial Telangana formation day in Utnoor mandal centre on Saturday

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was giving paramount importance for the welfare of tribals, besides providing power of administration by converting hamlets into gram panchayats.

He was addressing a gathering at Girijanotsav observed as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations in Utnoor mandal centre on Saturday.

Reddy narrated schemes introduced by the government in nine years. He cited conversion of 362 tribal hamlets into gram panchayats, enabling tribals to rule their habitations. He said that Rs 20 lakh was being extended to construct gram panchayat bhavan in every tribal habitation. He stated that Nagoba Jatara and martyrdom anniversary of tribal legend Kumram Bheem were being organized as state festivals.

The minister further said that pattas would be given to tribals who till forest lands (Podu), realizing the long pending dream of the occupants soon.

He stated that four medical colleges were sanctioned to erstwhile Adilabad district to ensure better healthcare facilities. He informed that roads were being formed to improve connectivity of remote areas by spending Rs 350 crore.

Reddy stated that 25 residential educational institutions and four Ekalavya schools were set up for tribals in the composite Adilabad district. He said that the English medium was introduced in Ashram schools run by the tribal welfare department. He added that a grant of Rs 1.83 crore was sanctioned to 10 tribal students helping them in pursuing higher education abroad.

Earlier, the minister visited the stalls displayed by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor to mark the occasion. Later, he inaugurated a milk chilling centre of 500 liters created by Vijaya Dairy in Utnoor mandal headquarters.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik, legislator Rathod Bapu Rao, ITDA-Utnoor in-charge Project Officer K Varun Reddy, State Women Commission’s member Eshwari Bai, tribal welfare department deputy director Dileep Kumar were among many who attended the event.