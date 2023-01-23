Telangana Govt hikes DA for employees, pensioners by 2.73 per cent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Much to the delight of State government employees and pensioners, the State government has issued orders revising the Dearness Allowance (DA) from 17.29 percent of basic pay to 20.02 percent of basic pay i.e. 2.73 percent hike. The orders will be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2021.

The decision will benefit about 4.4 lakh government employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners in the State. The revised DA will be paid along with the January 2023 salary, payable on February 1.

The arrears on account of payment of revised DA for the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, will be credited into the General Provident Fund account of the respective employees. However, in the case of employees who are due to retire on or before May 31, the DA arrears will be drawn and paid directly.

Similarly, the revised DA for pensioners will be paid along with their pension of January, payable in February. The DA arrears from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, will be paid in eight equated monthly instalments starting from February, payable in the month of March.

The State government has also revised the DA to all the full-time/contingent employees whose remuneration has been revised as per Revised Pay Scales of 2010. The State government also sanctioned an ad-hoc increase of Rs.100/- per month to the part-time assistants and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) from July 1, 2021.