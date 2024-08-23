Watch: ‘Ultra localised rain’ event in Hyderabad stuns locals

An extraordinary sight unfolded at the Murad Nagar post office line in Hyderabad on Thursday, where a sudden downpour was confined to a tight six-foot radius, capturing the attention of onlookers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 02:55 PM

Hyderabad: Ever witnessed rain pour down within just a few feet, while everything around stays dry?

Called ‘ultra-localized rainfall’, the rare weather event occurs when intense rain showers are confined to a small geographic area, sometimes as small as a few feet. These showers are typically brief but can be quite heavy, making them a fascinating meteorological phenomenon. Such micro-rains often escape the radar of standard weather forecasts due to their limited range.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall across Telangana for the next two days. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected until August 27, which could further intensify the season’s monsoon.

