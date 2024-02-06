Telangana govt issues notifications for 60 Group 1 jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday has issued job notifications to fill 60 Group 1 jobs through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

In a Government Order (GO. Ms No 16), the State government said “After due examination of the proposals furnished by the departments, the actual requirement with reference to the activities and needs of the Department and overall financial implication, the Government hereby accord permission for filling-up 60 vacancies in various categories under Group-I services through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)”.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from the concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments, the GO added.

The departmental wise break-up of the 60 posts include Assistant Audit Officer (1), Deputy Superintendent of Police (24), Deputy Superintendent of Jails (3), District Employment Officer (3), Mandal Parishad Development Officer (19), District Panchayat Officer (2), Deputy Collector (3), Assistant Excise Superintendent (4) and District Registrar (1).