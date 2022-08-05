Telangana govt launches initiative to encourage normal deliveries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The State government has launched an all-out war to curb the practice of conducting unwanted cesarean sections at the cost of normal deliveries at government and private hospitals.

On Friday, Health Minister, T Harish Rao, while participating in World Breastfeeding Week celebrations at Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, made it clear that the government intends to reduce C-sections at any cost and announced a series of measures aimed at addressing the issue at multiple fronts.

The aim is to ensure reduction in unwanted cesarean sections and promote normal deliveries at both private and government hospitals. Apart from announcing financial-based incentives to staff at government maternity hospitals that conduct more normal deliveries, the State government has also decided to do away with C-sections coverage of Rs.11,000 per delivery under Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme.

“The Rs.11,000 for a C-section under Aarogyasri was becoming a negative incentive for normal deliveries. That’s why we have decided to stop providing the coverage to unwanted C-sections. Awareness will be created among pregnant women, husbands, in-laws and religious scholars who come up with auspicious dates for conducting cesarean sections, on taking up normal deliveries,” he said.

At present, 45 per cent of deliveries in government hospitals and about 80 per cent of deliveries in private hospitals are C-sections. Earlier, at private hospitals, 90 per cent of deliveries were C-sections which came down by 10 per cent in the last six months, he said.

The Minister said government hospital staff must strive to avoid unwanted C-sections and spread awareness among pregnant women and keep them positive about normal deliveries. “At Gandhi Hospital, we managed to reduce C-sections to just 22 per cent. Strict auditing of the C-section rates will be conducted at all the government and private hospitals,” he said.

Interacting with the healthcare staff of Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, Harish Rao urged them to explore novel painless delivery mechanisms to encourage young women opt for normal deliveries.

“I want you to explore all the natural birthing techniques like ensuring physical exercise for pregnant women, massage, breathing techniques and if need be even water birthing. These will help in coping with the pain. I am ready to come-up with additional funds for such unique funds and there is no dearth of funds,” he said.