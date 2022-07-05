Telangana Govt plans to setup cattle hostels in all villages: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

TS planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing dairy farmers after inaugurating bulk milk cooling unit at Anthakkapet on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar informed that the state government was planning to open cattle hostels in all the villages to increase milk production and provide alternate and regular sources of income to the farmers. Vinod Kumar participated in the inauguration of bulk milk cooling centres (BMCU) in Sundaragiri of Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district, Indranagar of Elkathurthy mandal and Anthakkapet village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Addressing the milk producers at Anthakkapet village, he said that the state government was planning to open cattle hostels in all the villages as part of launching white revolution to increase milk production to meet the growing demand in Telangana. Like the sheep distribution scheme which had increased the sheep production in the state, the government would open cattle hostels to increase milk production, he stated.

Stating that the Karimnagar Dairy was opening BMCUs as part of the plan to increase milk production for its new mega dairy project coming up at Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal with a capacity of 3 lakh litres, he said that the opening of Anthakkapet BMCU was the 30th one in the integrated Karimnagar district and adjoining Siddipet, Kamareddy and Mancherial districts.

Clarifying that the Karimnagar dairy was not a private dairy and it was owned by the farmers in the cooperative sector, he said that the dairy emerged successful and was the number one dairy in the Telangana state. With regard to the farmers’ plea of providing Rs 4 per litre as incentive to the milk producers, he assured for the payment of the incentive to the farmers of Karimnagar Dairy very soon.

He said that the Karimnagar Dairy, which entered Hyderabad market, was doing roaring business by providing fresh milk to the customers unlike other private dairies, which serve stale five days old milk, by transporting from other districts. Appealing the farmers to take up dairy units, he also informed them to consume the milk for a healthy living. Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao explained about the plans for the expansion of the dairy activities and opening up of mega dairy very soon. He called upon the farmers to take up dairy units as an alternate source of regular income.

Husnabad legislator V Satish Kumar, Siddipet ZP vice chairman Raji Reddy, Sarpanch Lavanya, MPTC member Rajitha, Dairy MD P Shankar Reddy, Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy, directors and others were also present.