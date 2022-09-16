Telangana govt sanctions Rs 10 lakh for celebrating Yagna mahostavam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned Rs.10 lakh for Vishwabrahmana/Vishwakarma Sangham for celebrating yagna mahostavam of Lord Sri Virat Vishwakarma on Saturday.

The amount was sanctioned following a request from the president and other representatives of the Sangham.

Principal Secretary to government B Venkatesham asked the BC Welfare Commissioner, Telangana Vishwabrahmins Cooperative Societies Corporation Managing Director and the district BC Development Officers to take necessary action and submit copies of receipts of expenditure to the government.