Telangana govt sanctions Rs 40 crore for 9 bridges, 5 roads in Mancherial

06:49 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: The State government sanctioned Rs 40 crore to develop nine bridges and five roads in different parts of Kotapalli mandal. An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

According to the order, a 2 km-long road would be laid from Edulabandam to Royyalapalli villages spending Rs 1.94 crore. A 6 km stretch would be developed between Mallampet and Nakkalapalli at an estimated cost of Rs 3.32 crore. Another Rs 4.95 crore was granted for laying a 6 km road from Nakkalapalli to Pangidisomaram.

A 1 km road would be laid between from Kavarpalli to Rajaram, costing Rs 84 lakh and another 2.5 km long road will be constructed between Nakkalapalli and Baddampalli villages at an estimated cost of Rs 2.85 crore. The total cost of the five roads was Rs 13.92 crore.

Meanwhile, a bridge would be constructed across a stream between Nakkalapalli and Pangidisomaram spending Rs 2.97 crore. A total of Rs 4.12 crore was sanctioned for building another bridge across a stream between Bopparam and Alugama. Seven bridges are going to be developed in several parts of the district. The total estimated cost of the nine brides was Rs 25.94 crore.

Government whip Balka Suman thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning the grants to better road and bridge infrastructure of rural parts of the remote Kotapalli mandal. He stated that rural areas of Chennur Assembly constituency were undergoing unprecedented transformation in the past four years.

