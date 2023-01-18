Telangana govt sanctions Rs 63.88 crore for road repairs in Narsampet

A total of 74 roads belonging to the Panchayat Raj department were damaged by rains in the constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:58 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Warangal: The State government sanctioned Rs.63.88 crore for repair of roads damaged by floods during the monsoon. The repair works will begin soon, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said.

A total of 74 roads belonging to the Panchayat Raj department were damaged by rains in the constituency.

“The sum will be used to repair and laying of 118 km of roads in the constituency. Out of this, Rs.36 crore was sanctioned for BT roads and Rs.27.88 crore was allocated for CC roads. Tenders will be called for these works in a week and the repair works will be completed in four months,” he said, adding that a BT road would be laid to every village and thanda.

Referring to crop damage by unseasonal rains, he said crops in 18,000 acres owned by 18,500 farmers were damaged due to hailstorms in January last year. “I took the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and he has sanctioned the input subsidy to farmers of chilli and maize crops,” the MLA said.

“The compensation will be handed over to the farmers at Rythu Vedikas next week. Farmers will get Rs.13,500 per hectare and Rs.5,400 per acre, he said.