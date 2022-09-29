Telangana: Panchayat Raj dept employee caught taking bribe

Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

(Representational Image) Anti-Corruption Bureau caught an Assistant Engineer, L Madhu, working in Panchayat Raj department at Yalal mandal in Vikarabad district who allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs 30,000.

Hyderabad: L Madhu, an assistant engineer working with the Panchayat Raj department at Yalal mandal in Vikarabad district was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs.30,000 from a complainant Shiva Venkatappa, a civil contractor.

Madhu allegedly demanded the bribe to record the measurement of contract works done by the complainant in the register and to forward the same to the divisional engineer of Yalal sub-division for further process. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount of Rs.30,000 from the possession of Madhu, who was produced Madhu before the special court for ACB cases, after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.

In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, the ACB requested the people to contact the toll free number 1064 for taking action as per law.