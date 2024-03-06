Telangana Govt to extend full cooperation to NDSA committee: Uttam Kumar

Action would be taken against the construction company if the NDSA committee identified any lapses on its part, said Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy assured the National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) Expert Committee that the State Government would extend full cooperation to it in restoring the collapsed pillars of Medigadda Barrage.

The Minister, who met expert committee chairman Chandrasekhar and other members on Wednesday, gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation to the Expert Committee about the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project and explained them about the damages caused to the Medigadda barrage.

Stating that the officials at all levels have been directed to provide all documents and information asked by the NDSA committee, Uttam Kumar Reddy warned of strict action against those who do not cooperate with the NDSA committee and hide documents.

Though the committee had been given a four-month deadline to submit the report, the State Government had requested an interim report as soon as possible, he said, adding that the government would provide all kinds of support the NDSA team.

Action would be taken against the construction company if the NDSA committee identified any lapses on its part, he said, adding that the construction company would be held accountable for the damages, and asked to undertake repairs. The Irrigation Minister also announced that steps were being taken to initiate a judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram project.

The committee will visit the Medigadda barrage on Thursday morning and then the Annaram barrage. After the night halt at Ramagundam, it will visit the Sundilla Barrage on March 8.