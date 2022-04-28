Telangana govt to launch special app for oil palm cultivation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is developing a special mobile app for farmers taking up oil palm cultivation in the State. The effort follows Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao setting a target of oil palm plantations in five lakh acres in the current financial year.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who held a meeting with officials on Thursday, directed them to share comprehensive information with farmers on oil palm plantations in the app. He said arrangements had already been made to take up oil palm plantations in 1.85 lakh acres across the State.

“The State government has decided to take up oil palm plantations in 20 lakh acres. Oil palm is very profitable compared to other crops. Farmers can reap four to five times higher profits,” said Somesh Kumar.

He reminded that the State government had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for palm oil plantation. The climatic condition and land in the State were most suitable for growing oil palm plantations, he said.

